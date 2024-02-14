Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower after US inflation data; support seen at ₹60,500 level
Gold prices in the international market dipped below the key $2,000-per-ounce level, trading near a two-month low, as a stronger-than-expected US inflation report prompted traders to trim bets for deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Gold prices in India traded lower on Wednesday tracking losses in the international rates as US dollar and treasury yields spiked by inflation data.
