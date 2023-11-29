Gold price touches new peak as US dollar index hits three month low. Should you buy in this rally?
MCX gold rate today has strong support at ₹62,000 levels and it may touch ₹62,800 levels in short term, say experts
Gold rate today climbed to a new peak during early morning deals on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold future contract for December expiry opened at ₹62,602 per 10 gm levels, which is its new peak on the commodity exchange. However, profit taking soon triggered and the yellow metal price touched intraday low of ₹62,431 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell on Wednesday. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,047 per ounce levels.
