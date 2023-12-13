Gold price trades flat ahead of US Fed meeting outcome. Buy, sell or hold?
MCX gold rate today is in ₹60,800 to ₹62,000 per 10 gm range whereas spot gold price is trading in $1,960 to $2,000 per ounce range, say experts
Gold rate today: Ahead of US Fed meeting outcome expected late night today, gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened flat during morning deals. MCX gold rate today opened at ₹61,196 per 10 gm levels and nosdived to intraday low of ₹61,085 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell on Wednesday. In international market, spot fold price is oscillating around $1,980 per ounce levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started