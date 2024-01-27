Gold price trades flat ahead of US Fed meeting. Should you buy as Middle East crisis escalates?
Gold rate today is in $2,000 to 42,050 per ounce range while MCX gold rate is in ₹61,500 to ₹62,500 per 10 gm range, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of the first estimate of the US GDP data beating the market estimates and the upcoming US Fed meeting on 30th January 2024, gold prices continue to remain range-bound through the week. MCX gold rate ended marginally lower at ₹61,950 per 10 gm level while spot gold price finished at around $2,018 per ounce level.
