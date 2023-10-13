Gold price trades range-bound after US inflation data. Should you buy?
Gold rate today is facing hurdle at $1,880 per ounce levels whereas on MCX, immediate hurdle for gold price is placed at ₹58,350 per 10 gm levels
Gold rate today: On account of renewed fear of US Fed rate hike after higher-than-expected US inglation data, gold prices came below ₹58,000 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). However, the yellow metal witnessed some buying interest at lower levels and it regained ₹58,000 levels and hit intraday high of ₹58,018 per 10 gm. In international market, gold price today is oscillating around $1,875 per ounce levels.
