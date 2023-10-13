Gold price trades range-bound after US inflation data. Should you buy?

Gold rate today: On account of renewed fear of US Fed rate hike after higher-than-expected US inglation data, gold prices came below ₹58,000 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). However, the yellow metal witnessed some buying interest at lower levels and it regained ₹58,000 levels and hit intraday high of ₹58,018 per 10 gm. In international market, gold price today is oscillating around $1,875 per ounce levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, silver rate today opened higher at ₹69,365 per kg levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹69,297 levels. However, the precious white metal bounced back from lower levels and hit intraday high of ₹69,395 levels on MCX. In international market, silver prices are oscillating around $21.95 per ounce levels.

US inglation data in focus Highlighting the reasons that put breaks on gold and silver price rally, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, “Gold prices are likely to witness some pressure as higher than expected US CPI data for September led to a sharp rebound in the greenback while denting the appetite for the precious metal. In September, US headline inflation surged by 3.7%, exceeding the predicted 3.6% annual increase, renewing wagers that the Fed will keep interest rates at elevated levels for a long period of time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US Fed meeting in focus Pointing towards the renewed fear of US Fed rate hike in upcoming November 2023 meeting, Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, “After higher-than-expected US CPI data, fear of US Fed rate hike has got renewed. There is buzz about interest rate hike in US Fed meeting scheduled in November 2023."

Important levels to watch Sugandha Sachdea of Acme Investment Advisors said, “Gold prices are currently encountering resistance at the significant price levels of $1,880 per ounce and ₹58,350 per 10 gms in domestic markets. The precious metal's performance is closely tied to the strength of the US dollar and interest rate expectations, and these factors will continue to shape its short-term trajectory." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A sustained move above the above-mentioned resistance levels could nevertheless accentuate gains in the precious metal," Sugandha concluded.

Gold price outlook Advising ‘buy on dips’ strategy in regard to gold and silver prices, Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said, “Gold and silver prices are expected to bounce back from its lows as ease in Israel Palestine conflict is still not visible and the war may lead to put equity, currency, bond and other assets under pressure. In such condition, gold is expected to emerge as an investor's haven. So, any dip should be seen as an opportunity to buy in precious bullions." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

