Gold price trades range-bound on US Fed rate hike worries. Buy or wait for more correction?4 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Gold prices remained stable in the range of $1,880 to $1,930 per ounce ahead of the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting next week
Gold rate today: Ahead of US Fed's FOMC meeting scheduled next week, gold prices remained in a broader range of $1,880 to $1,930 per ounce. However, the precious metal prices exhibited relative stability over the past week, with prices closing nearly unchanged at $1,923 levels in international market whereas it ended at ₹58,999 per 10 gm levels on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange).
