Gold price tumbles over 1000 in a week. Is this dip a buying opportunity?

However, Religare Broking expert maintained that gold price looks in a better shape relative to the carnage witnessed in the industrial metal complex citing, "While the US President himself has conceded in recent remarks that the rising rates could lead the economy into recession, money could be seen flowing in the yellow metal. The US GDP contracted in Q1 and is expected to slow to almost zero by the second half of the year, indicating signs of economic distress. Recent data releases from Japan, Britain, Eurozone, and the United States showed that factory activities remained muted in June across all the regions. The prevailing risk-off sentiments are likely to lift precious metal demand in the near term. Also, the dollar is finding a tough hurdle near the $105 per barrel mark after a robust rally and a pause in the same could open the gateway for gold to take charge as a safe haven asset."