Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 8

Gold price today in your city today, April 8: The global markets crash has driven investors to seek safe-haven options, such as gold and silver, leading to price jump for the yellow metal on April 8. This comes after ‘Black Monday’ and rising fears that the United States could trigger a global trade war with its allies.
Amid the brewing global trade war, MCX gold prices stood at ₹87,533 per 10 grams early on April 8, up ₹600, or 0.70 per cent, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). MCX Silver prices rose 0.89 per cent or ₹785 to ₹89,033 per kg.
On April 8, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹87,600/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.25 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹80,300/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹89,350/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.25 am on April 8, according to the IBA website.
Thus, we check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 8. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, financial capital of Mumbai, and national capital New Delhi.
