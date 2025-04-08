Mint Market

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 8

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated8 Apr 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Gold price today in your city: Check gold and silver prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on April 8. (Image: Pexels)

Gold price today in your city today, April 8: The global markets crash has driven investors to seek safe-haven options, such as gold and silver, leading to price jump for the yellow metal on April 8. This comes after ‘Black Monday’ and rising fears that the United States could trigger a global trade war with its allies.

Amid the brewing global trade war, MCX gold prices stood at 87,533 per 10 grams early on April 8, up 600, or 0.70 per cent, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). MCX Silver prices rose 0.89 per cent or 785 to 89,033 per kg.

On April 8, 24-carat gold was priced at 87,600/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.25 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 80,300/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 89,350/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.25 am on April 8, according to the IBA website.

Thus, we check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 8. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, financial capital of Mumbai, and national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 8

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai87,460/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 87,533/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 89,180/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 89,033/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 8

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai87,720/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 87,533/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 89,440/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 89,033/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 8

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru87,530/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 87,533/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 89,250/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 89,033/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 8

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi87,310/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 87,533/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 89,030/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 89,033/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 8

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata87,350/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 87,533/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 89,060/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 89,033/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 8

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad87,600/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 87,533/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 89,320/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 89,033/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

