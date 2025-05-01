Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad on May 1

Gold prices in your city, May 1: As investor seek to secure their portfolios against market volatility, gold has emerged as the favourite safe haven choice. Check here for gold rates today in Delhi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated1 May 2025, 07:56 AM IST
Gold prices in your city, May 1: Easing of global market pressures have somewhat cooled gold prices in India, but for investor seeking to secure their portfolios, the yellow metal has emerged as the favourite safe haven choice.

In terms of returns over the past year, April 30 was Akshaya Tritiya, and rates for the period from 2024 to 2025 jumped 30 per cent, and over the past years has skyrocketed 100 per cent, according to industry reports.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 1

As such, price at 7.20 am on May 1, on the MCX gold index was 94,611 per 10 gm, down 91/10 gms, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX Silver prices crashed by 2,301/kg, to 94,561/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 94,880/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.20 am on May 1. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 86,9730/10 gms. And, Silver prices today are at 95,950/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Notably, today, on May 1, which is Workers Day (also May Day or Labour Day) across India and also Maharashtra Day being observed in Mumbai, the MCX gold trade has been halted in the first half, but will resume for the second session from 5-11.30 pm.

As we begin a new month, take a look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today. Check here for prices of the precious metals in your city on May 1 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 1

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 1

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 1

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 1

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 1

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 1

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:1 May 2025, 07:52 AM IST

