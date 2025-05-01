Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad on May 1

Gold prices in your city, May 1: Easing of global market pressures have somewhat cooled gold prices in India, but for investor seeking to secure their portfolios, the yellow metal has emerged as the favourite safe haven choice.

In terms of returns over the past year, April 30 was Akshaya Tritiya, and rates for the period from 2024 to 2025 jumped 30 per cent, and over the past years has skyrocketed 100 per cent, according to industry reports.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 1 As such, price at 7.20 am on May 1, on the MCX gold index was ₹94,611 per 10 gm, down ₹91/10 gms, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX Silver prices crashed by ₹2,301/kg, to ₹94,561/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94,880/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.20 am on May 1. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹86,9730/10 gms. And, Silver prices today are at ₹95,950/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Notably, today, on May 1, which is Workers Day (also May Day or Labour Day) across India and also Maharashtra Day being observed in Mumbai, the MCX gold trade has been halted in the first half, but will resume for the second session from 5-11.30 pm.

As we begin a new month, take a look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today. Check here for prices of the precious metals in your city on May 1 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 1 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 94,780/10 gm.

94,780/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 94,611/10 gm.

94,611/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 95,850/kg.

95,850/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 94,561/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 1 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 94,550/10 gm.

94,550/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 94,611/10 gm.

94,611/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 95,610/kg.

95,610/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 94,561/kg.