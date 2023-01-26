Gold prices buoyed by rally as investors get on board

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury inflation-protected security, a gauge of the risk-free return investors can get from bonds after adjusting for expected inflation, shot upward last year from a trough of around minus 1% in March to as high as positive 1.75% in October. Rising real yields tend to drag on the price of gold by diverting cash into alternative safe investments. That pressure, however, has abated in recent months, with the 10-year TIPS yield recently back down to 1.2%.