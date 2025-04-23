Mint Market

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 23

Gold and silver prices in your city — Check here for Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on April 23.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Apr 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Gold and silver prices in your city — Check here for Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on April 23. (Bloomberg)

Gold prices in your city today, April 23: As investors continue to be vary of market volality due to United States President Donald Trump's tariffs war, they seek safe haven investments to secure their portfolios. The escalating tariffs war between the US and China, a weaker Dollar, and fears of recession have shaken global markets and jumped gold prices to their record all-time highs on April 22.

At open at 9 am on April 23, the Gold MCX prices lowered by 1,358 per 10 grams to 95,982/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices also dropped by 387/kg, to 95,492/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 96,200/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on April 23. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 88,183/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 95,940/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9 am on April 23, as per the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 23 here. Check prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 23

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru96,080/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 95,982/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 96,040/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 95,492/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 23

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai96,260/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 95,982/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 96,100/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 95,492/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 23

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi95,820/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 95,982/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 95,660/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 95,492/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 23

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad96,160/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 95,982/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 96,120/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 95,492/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 23

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata94,860/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 95,982/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 95,700/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 95,492/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 23

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai95,990/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 95,982/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 95,820/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 95,492/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:23 Apr 2025, 09:19 AM IST
