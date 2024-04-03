Gold prices continue to rise for fourth straight session, silver surges to two-year high
At 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), spot gold showed a 0.1% increase, reaching $2,283.07 per ounce, following an earlier peak of $2,288.09. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures rose by 0.9% to $2,303.50.
Gold prices reached a new peak on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive session of record highs. This surge can be attributed to a combination of factors including escalating tensions in the Middle East, anticipation of interest rate cuts in the U.S., and persistent inflation, all of which have heightened the appeal of gold.
