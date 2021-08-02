Most analysts expect gold to gradually decline over the next few years. The post-pandemic recovery, Fed tapering and a stronger dollar will all weigh on the metal, which will fall to $1,700 an ounce by year-end and then decline further in 2022, UBS Group AG strategists including Wayne Gordon and Giovanni Staunovo said in a note. Gold fell 0.4% to $1,807.01 as of 8.27 a.m. in London after rising 2.5% in July.

