Gold prices crash 20% from record high, enter bear territory: Can they slip below $4,000/ounce?

Gold price crash: The returns amassed by bullion investors in 2026 have faded as gold prices are in a meltdown mode amid boiling crude oil prices, inflation fears and the scope of higher for longer interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

From their record high levels of $5,595.46 hit in January this year, US spot gold prices have crashed 22%, suggesting that prices are now officially in the "bear territory". An asset is considered to enter a bear zone when it falls 20% or more from its recent high.

Not just that, all gains recorded by gold in 2026 stand cancelled as prices slumped below $4100 in the intraday deals. The bullion had closed 2025 at $4,315 an ounce.

Why are gold prices falling? "The decline is largely driven by rising inflation risks, which are altering expectations around the rate cut cycle, with markets now pricing in a more prolonged higher interest rate environment," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

The concerns around inflation stem from the rising crude oil prices amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. The sharp crash of 8.7% in gold rate today followed US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint accounting for a fifth of the world's crude and energy passage — suggesting that the conflict is not nearing its end.

Brent crude prices are already hovering above $115, and WTI is close to $100 after a 60% rise in March alone. Since the Middle East conflict is keeping crude prices elevated and driving inflation higher, gold is acting against its nature as a hedge.

Higher inflation will likely put to rest any hopes of US Federal Reserve rate cuts. And when interest rates remain high, it dims the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.

The tensions in the Middle East have also driven the US dollar higher — another concern for gold.

"The market is currently experiencing a dollar liquidity squeeze, triggered by elevated energy prices and rising U.S. bond yields. This has increased the global demand for dollars, tightening financial conditions. In such an environment, investors are often forced to raise cash and reduce leverage, leading to the selling of even traditional safe-haven assets like gold," explained Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

He further added that this should not be interpreted as a failure of gold as a hedge, but rather as a phase where liquidity stress temporarily overrides its defensive appeal.

Can gold prices crash below $4,000? Analysts believe that, similar to irrational exuberance seen in the last few months in gold buying, we are now witnessing irrational panic. Today's fall brought gold prices dangerously close to falling below the $4,000 mark.

"If January represented a phase of irrational greed, the market is now transitioning into irrational fear. The nearly 20–27% correction across COMEX and MCX suggests that positioning is being flushed out rather than fundamentals deteriorating," said Banerjee.

He expects gold to see further near-term downside, particularly as margin-related selling and tight liquidity conditions persist. As long as the energy crisis remains unresolved, intermittent pressure on prices cannot be ruled out, he said, but also highlighted that as the energy shock stabilises, he expects this dynamic to reverse again, with flows gradually shifting back from dollar into gold and silver.

Commenting on key levels, the Kotak Securities analyst said that in the short term, gold is likely to stabilise within a broad range of $3700–$4100 on spot, which corresponds to approximately ₹1.15 lakh– ₹1.30 lakh on MCX.

Levels closer to $4100 ( ₹1.30 lakh MCX) should be viewed as strategic accumulation zones, while dips toward the lower end of the range offer opportunities for incremental buying, he advised.

Meanwhile, from a technical and macro perspective, downside levels of $4000 and $3600 remain open in the short term, according to Trivedi. "However, if there is any meaningful de-escalation in geopolitical tensions and clarity on rate cuts, gold could witness a sharp recovery, with $5000 not ruled out on the upside."

In the long term, gold and silver are expected to increasingly capture a portion of the reserve currency premium historically enjoyed by the dollar. This process, while gradual, is powerful and supportive of a sustained bull market in bullion over the next 4–5 years, according to Banerjee.