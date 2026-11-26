Gold prices have corrected sharply over the past month, with MCX gold futures falling by nearly ₹22,000 per 10 grams from around ₹1.43 lakh to ₹1.22 lakh. The decline has brought some relief to consumers preparing for the wedding season, but it has also raised a key question: Is this an opportunity to buy gold at lower levels, or could prices fall further?

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The correction has been driven by expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate hike, persistent inflation concerns, elevated US bond yields, a stronger dollar and profit-booking after gold's substantial rally earlier this year. A stronger Indian rupee has added to the pressure on domestic gold prices.

MCX gold is down around 9% year-to-date from approximately ₹1.34 lakh per 10 grams at the end of 2025. It touched a low of ₹1,17,906 per 10 grams on 25 November, marking a decline of around 17% from its level a month earlier and nearly 12% from the start of the year.

On Thursday, 26 November, MCX gold opened with a modest gap-up near ₹1,22,740 per 10 grams and was trading around ₹1,22,580, up approximately 1.2%. The metal was holding above the ₹1,21,000– ₹1,21,700 support zone.

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Gold's recovery, however, has been more muted than silver's. MCX gold gained around 1.2%, compared with a 3.2% advance in silver, as the latter staged a stronger rebound following its deeper correction.

Should you buy gold now? Experts recommend staggered purchases With gold prices down sharply and wedding-related demand picking up, experts see the correction as an opportunity for physical buyers. However, they caution against investing the entire amount at once, given the possibility of further volatility and downside risks.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the correction has been driven by expectations of another US Federal Reserve rate hike and persistent inflation in the US. He identified ₹1,17,900 per 10 grams as a key support level and said a fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams on MCX appeared unlikely, as it would require a further 18% decline in international gold prices.

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Arora said the current correction could offer a buying opportunity for wedding-season consumers, but recommended purchasing in portions because the broader trend remains weak.

Vandana Bharti, Head of Commodity Research at SMC Global Securities, said the nearly ₹22,000 decline from last month's levels has created an attractive opportunity for buyers, particularly those with wedding-related requirements.

She expects MCX gold to find strong support in the ₹1,17,000– ₹1,15,000 per 10 grams zone, from where a rebound is likely. Bharti said a fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams appears unlikely under the current outlook, although global economic developments, movements in the dollar and bond yields, and fund flows will remain important factors to watch.

For consumers who need gold for weddings and other personal requirements, she recommended staggered purchases rather than waiting for significantly lower prices. She also cautioned investors and traders against taking aggressive positions in gold derivatives while volatility remains exceptionally high. Physical buyers, she said, can consider gradual accumulation.

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MCX gold price outlook: Key support levels to watch Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, said the sharp correction has created an attractive buying opportunity for wedding-season buyers, but advised them to purchase in stages rather than commit their entire budget at current levels.

More attributed the decline of nearly ₹22,000 per 10 grams from October levels to global weakness and appreciation in the Indian rupee. She cited rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in December, elevated US bond yields, a stronger dollar and profit-booking following gold's substantial rally earlier this year as key reasons behind the correction.

She added that the recent improvement in the rupee had amplified the decline in domestic gold prices, while lower prices and the wedding season could support physical jewellery demand.

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From a technical perspective, More said MCX gold futures were trading around ₹1,23,270 per 10 grams on 26 November. She placed immediate support in the ₹1,21,000– ₹1,19,700 per 10 grams range. A sustained break below this zone, she said, could extend the correction towards ₹1,17,000– ₹1,15,000 per 10 grams.

However, she does not expect MCX gold to fall below ₹1 lakh per 10 grams in the near term. Such a move would require a much deeper correction in international bullion prices, accompanied by a persistently stronger dollar and higher US yields.

More recommended that wedding buyers consider purchasing gold in two to three tranches, keeping some funds aside to benefit from any further decline instead of waiting entirely for the ₹1 lakh level.

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Could MCX gold fall below ₹ 1 lakh per 10 grams? Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said gold's near-term outlook remains cautious despite the sharp correction in domestic prices. While lower prices have improved affordability for Indian consumers ahead of the wedding season, he cautioned that it may be premature to conclude that the market has established a durable bottom.

Trivedi said international bullion prices remain sensitive to US Federal Reserve policy expectations, movements in the dollar and Treasury yields, as well as geopolitical developments. On the domestic front, seasonal jewellery demand and continued investment interest could provide some support, but physical demand alone may not be enough to reverse the trend if global prices remain under pressure.

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He said the possibility of MCX gold slipping below ₹1,10,000 per 10 grams cannot be ruled out, although such a move would require another substantial correction from current levels. A sustained rise in the dollar, higher bond yields and further investor liquidation could increase downside risks.

On the other hand, softer US yields, central-bank purchases and renewed safe-haven demand could trigger a recovery, Trivedi said.

For wedding-season buyers, he recommended a staggered purchasing strategy rather than waiting for a specific price target. Investors, meanwhile, should avoid aggressive lump-sum buying and monitor global cues before increasing their exposure.

Overall, experts remain divided on the extent of further downside, but their advice to physical buyers is broadly similar: avoid trying to time the exact bottom and consider accumulating gold gradually as prices remain volatile.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.