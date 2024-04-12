Gold prices cross $2,400 mark on Middle East tensions, up by 4% this week; silver surges to highest level since 2021
At 10:56 a.m. ET (1456 GMT), spot gold soared by 2.2 per cent to $2,424.32 per ounce, achieving a record high of $2,419.79. The week saw prices surge by 4 per cent.
Gold surged past the $2,400 per ounce mark, hitting an unprecedented peak on Friday, marking its fourth consecutive week of gains. Escalating tensions in the Middle East spurred investors to flock to safe-haven assets.
