Gold prices decline as markets wait for clues on rates

The gold price declined ₹225 to ₹60,075 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹60,300 per 10 grams.

Silver also went lower by ₹380 to ₹75,600 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,075 per 10 grams, down ₹225 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,987 per ounce and $25.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded down in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

“Spot gold is flattish around $1982 as the metal consolidates ahead of the US FOMC monetary policy decision and Friday's nonfarm payroll report," said Praveen Singh, Associate VP, Fundamental currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,987.99 per ounce by 1053 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,996.00.

US Fed Meeting:

The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting starts later in the day, where it is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

The upcoming FOMC Meeting and decision on interest rates may provide fresh trigger to the gold and silver. If they decide to increase interest by more than 0.25 basis point then we will see corrections in gold and silver otherwise both will trade with positive bias.

Bullion has also been supported by some safe-haven demand from the resurgence of worries over the banking sector's health as well as U.S. debt ceiling uncertainty, she added.

Gold clocked a more than 1% gain in April amid the U.S. banking crisis and briefly rose above $2,000 on Monday after regulators seized and sold First Republic Bank's assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in a deal to resolve the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.