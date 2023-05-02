Gold prices decline as markets wait for clues on rates

Gold prices decline as markets wait for clues on rates2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:44 PM IST
The upcoming FOMC Meeting and decision on interest rates may provide fresh trigger to the gold and silver
The gold price declined ₹225 to ₹60,075 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹60,300 per 10 grams.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×