Gold prices decline as rate cut hopes ease, focus shifts to upcoming Fed meeting
Spot gold experienced a 0.2% drop, reaching $2,333.29 per ounce. Similarly, U.S. gold futures showed a decrease of 0.1%, settling at $2,344.60.
Gold prices saw a decline on Monday amid expectations of sustained elevated U.S. interest rates, with attention shifting towards the Federal Reserve policy meeting and the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the week for insights into the future rate direction.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started