Gold prices decline as rate cut hopes ease, focus shifts to upcoming Fed meeting

Gold prices saw a decline on Monday amid expectations of sustained elevated U.S. interest rates, with attention shifting towards the Federal Reserve policy meeting and the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the week for insights into the future rate direction.

At 09:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), spot gold experienced a 0.2% drop, reaching $2,333.29 per ounce. Similarly, U.S. gold futures showed a decrease of 0.1%, settling at $2,344.60.

“Of particular importance is the US interest rate decision, which is poised to strongly impact Gold. Anticipation of two rate cuts could provide support for gold, whereas emphasis on higher rates for a longer duration may exert pressure. Hence, the week ahead is anticipated to be pivotal for gold markets," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

An unexpectedly higher consumer price inflation report for March, released earlier this month, led traders to scale down their expectations for interest rate cuts by the Fed.

The Fed's two-day policy meeting, commencing from April 30, is anticipated to conclude with the Fed maintaining its benchmark interest rate within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%, as indicated by the CME FedWatch tool. Elevated interest rates diminish the attractiveness of holding gold, which does not yield interest.

The upcoming release of U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday is anticipated to garner significant attention as market participants seek further insights into the Federal Reserve's potential rate-cutting stance. Last week witnessed a 2.2% decline in gold prices, attributed to easing tensions in the Middle East and diminishing expectations for prompt interest rate reductions in the United States.

Concurrently, analysts, as indicated by a Reuters poll, revised their gold price projections for 2024 upwards. They anticipate that persistent geopolitical uncertainties will motivate investors to flock to the safe haven asset, potentially propelling prices to unprecedented levels.

"Spot gold prices pared its earlier gains amid rebound in the dollar after sticky US PCE data increased the probability that the Federal Reserve will hold the rate higher for longer. Both the PCE and Core PCE data of March rose by 0.3%, where as year-on year the PCE priceindex in March jumped to 2.7% against previous reading of 2.5%," said ICICI Direct in its report.

Spot silver experienced a modest increase of 0.1%, reaching $27.19 per ounce. According to market analyst Frank Watson of Kinesis Money, as quoted by Reuters, the metal had declined by 5.2% the previous week, finding support from buyers when it dipped below the $27.00 threshold.

In a similar vein, spot platinum saw a rise of 2.1%, reaching $935.49 per ounce, while palladium also experienced a gain of 1.3%, reaching $966.23 per ounce.

