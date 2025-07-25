Gold prices decline on easing tariff worries; silver trades higher; experts highlight key MCX levels

Gold price today: Gold rates traded lower in the domestic futures market Friday (July 25) morning as easing worries over the trade war between the US and its allies dented safe haven demand. However, silver traded higher on healthy spot and industrial demand.

MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.18 per cent down at ₹98,544 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up by 0.17 per cent at ₹1,15,333 per kg around 9:10 AM.

Also Read | Gold subdued as trade optimism weighs, but soft dollar cap losses

After the US signed trade deals with Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, speculation is high that more deals could be announced in the coming days, dispelling the cloud of uncertainty over the tariff war.

According to media reports, the European Union (EU) believes a trade deal with the US is near, with a 15 per cent baseline tariff rate on the cards.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed optimism that trade talks with the US are making "fantastic" progress and that India may receive preferential treatment from the US.

Amid growing optimism over potential trade deals, gold prices are facing selling pressure as investors' risk appetite returns.

The dollar's rise against its peers also weighed on gold prices. Since gold is priced in the US dollar, a stronger US currency makes the yellow metal expensive for other currency holders, eroding its demand. The dollar index rose by 0.25 per cent to 97.63.

Investors focus is also on next week's US Federal Reserve monetary policy outcome. The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged at its July 29–30 meeting.

Meanwhile, the latest data indicate stable labour market conditions. US jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week.

Gold and silver: Experts highlight key MCX levels According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $3,355-3,330, and resistance at $3,389-3,409 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $38.84-38.40, and resistance is at $39.50-39.80 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹98,330-98,000 and resistance at ₹99,100-99,500 while silver has support at ₹1,14,400-1,13,650 and resistance at ₹1,16,000-1,16,600, said Jain.

Jain suggests buying silver in the range of ₹1,14,400-1,13,300 with a stop loss of ₹1,12,000 for the target of ₹1,16,000-1,17,000.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said gold has support at $3,340-3,320 and resistance at $3,390-3,410. Silver has support at $38.75-38.55 and resistance at $39.45-39.65.

In INR, Kalantri said gold has support at ₹98,380-97,880 while resistance is at ₹99,150-99,480. Silver has support at ₹1,14,180-1,13,450 and resistance is at ₹1,15,950-1,16,700.

"MCX Gold August contract has a support near ₹98,500 and resistance is around ₹99,000. Outlook is weak for the intraday," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar