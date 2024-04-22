Gold prices decline over 2%, down to one-week low; silver shreds 4.6%
Gold faced downward pressure as the main indexes of Wall Street began on a higher note, thereby reducing the demand for the safe-haven and non-interest-bearing asset.
Gold prices experienced a decrease of over 2%, reaching a one-week low, as concerns about a potential broader conflict in the Middle East eased, on Monday. This led investors to reduce their safe-haven positions and favor riskier assets such as equities.
