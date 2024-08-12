Markets
Where are gold prices headed? A trader with 38 years of experience answers
Vijay L. Bhambwani 7 min read 12 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryGold prices are slipping due to higher expected interest rates and major investors withholding investments. Market volatility and a transition from counter-cyclicality to pro-cyclicality are anticipated, with significant impacts expected around the 2024 US election.
Recent gold prices have created a storm in a tea cup. Behavioural finance teaches us that the brain tends to focus more on recent events than on the past. This explains the short-term approach of traders in the markets, which is called “recency bias" in behavioural science.
