Gold prices today dip, down 5,700 from record highs; silver rates fall

Gold and silver prices struggled today in Indian markets amid muted global rates. On MCX, December futures dipped 0.15% to ₹50,550 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.12% to ₹61,868 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices rose 0.1%, recovering from day's low of ₹50,030 while silver had gained 1%. After falling from August 7 highs of ₹56,200 per 10 gram, gold has remained volatile over the past few sessions. Silver too has corrected from its high of ₹80,000 per kg, also hit in August.