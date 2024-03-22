Gold prices down nearly 2% after hitting all-time high, here's why
The rise in the dollar pushed it to its highest level in a month, thereby increasing the cost of gold for holders of other currencies.
Gold prices dipped on Friday following a near-record peak in the prior session, buoyed by a strengthening dollar. However, they remained poised for a weekly increase after the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of anticipating three rate cuts in 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started