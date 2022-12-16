Gold prices down ₹1,000 from recent highs, falls for third day in a row3 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 10:15 AM IST
- Gold rates in India had crossed ₹55,000 per 10 gram before seeing some selling pressure
Gold prices fell for the third day in a row in Indian markets as sentiment remained weak after Fed signalled that interest rates could remain higher for a long period. On MCX, gold edged lower to ₹54026 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.3% to ₹67,610 per kg. Earlier this week, the yellow metal rose to nine-month highs when it rose above ₹55,000 per 10 gram.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started