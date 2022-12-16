Gold prices down 1,000 from recent highs, falls for third day in a row

“The U.S. retail sales and core retail sales data released on Thursday were also below expectations and also pushed both precious metals lower. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1768-1755 while resistance is at $1792-1805. Silver has support at $22.80-22.55, while resistance is at $23.48-23.65. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹53,820-53,650, while resistance is at ₹54,280, 54,450. Silver has support at Rs67,250-66,880, while resistance is at ₹68,520–68,980," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.