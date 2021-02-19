Gold prices down 10,000 from August highs. Should you start buying now?

Kshitij Purohit, Lead Commodities & Currency at CapitalVia Global Research Limited, says: "Gold price is trading near 46000, near the 50% Fibonacci retracement levels and at this price investors may see value. Technically, Gold is weak on daily charts and prices are trading below support of 200 days SMA which is at 48900. Here at level of ₹46,000 I have no surprise if value-seeking investor start investing and bottom-pickers start to show up to prevent a steeper price slide. The short-term trend is down according to the daily chart. Long-term investor can buy gold in the range of ₹45600–45800 with the strong support stop-loss of 44500."

