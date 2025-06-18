Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 18

Gold and silver prices in your city, June 18:Profit-booking has continued to drag gold prices on June 18, as investors seek to make the most amid the Israel-Iran conflict and ahead of the United States Federal Reserve rate decision later today.

Gold rates slipped in the domestic futures market due to rising tensions in the Middle-East amid fears of the conflict spiralling into a major regional war. There are also widespread expectations that the US Fed will maintain benchmark rates due to heightened geopolitical and tariff-related risks. Both factors remain a key support for the yellow metal.

Investment strategy: Buy on dips, keep balance Experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven investments in a volatile market, but should be incorporated into your portfolio in a strategic manner.

Renisha Chainani, the head of research at Augmont feels that investors should book partial profits if you they have requirements. “Buy on dips through SIPs or digital gold if you are under-invested. Balanced strategy wins in this market,” she noted.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three week. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 18 Prices opened higher today at 11.10 am on June 18. The MCX gold index was at ₹99,411/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,09,434/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,540/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11.10 am on June 18. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,245/10 gms.Silver pricestoday are at ₹1,09,920/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 18 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 18 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹99,360/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 18 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,260/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 18 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,280/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 18 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,490/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 18 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,630/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,09,434/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 18 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,760/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,411/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,09,434/kg.