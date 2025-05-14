Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 14

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 14: Gold prices have tempered a bit as the United States and China trade deal has moved investor away from the safe haven option for their portfolio, towards the more riskier equities.

Notably, China and the US have agreed to lower tariffs by 115 percentage points on each other to 30 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, for 90 days, while they hammer out details.

Further, inflation trends in the US and India have also turned favourable.

Silver better investment than gold this week? Here's why… According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, silver is a better option for investors this week compared to gold. He added that silver prices have support from it being an industrial metal, while gold price is vulnerable to geopolitial tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“We suggest avoiding buying gold. We suggest buying silver on dips around ₹95,800 with a stop loss of ₹95,100 for the target of ₹97,200,” he added.

Overall, in terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 14 Prices is trading lower today at 2 pm on May 14. The MCX gold index was at ₹93,526/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices climed to ₹96,793/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹93,900/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 2 pm on May 14. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹86,075/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹96,980/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 14 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

