Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 14

Gold prices have lowered, and silver may be the better bet. Check prices of the precious metals in your city today on May 14 — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published14 May 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Check here for gold and silver prices in your city — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad on May 14.
(Image: Pixabay)

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 14: Gold prices have tempered a bit as the United States and China trade deal has moved investor away from the safe haven option for their portfolio, towards the more riskier equities.

Notably, China and the US have agreed to lower tariffs by 115 percentage points on each other to 30 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, for 90 days, while they hammer out details.

Further, inflation trends in the US and India have also turned favourable.

Silver better investment than gold this week? Here's why…

According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, silver is a better option for investors this week compared to gold. He added that silver prices have support from it being an industrial metal, while gold price is vulnerable to geopolitial tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“We suggest avoiding buying gold. We suggest buying silver on dips around 95,800 with a stop loss of 95,100 for the target of 97,200,” he added.

Overall, in terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 14

Prices is trading lower today at 2 pm on May 14. The MCX gold index was at 93,526/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices climed to 96,793/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 93,900/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 2 pm on May 14. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 86,075/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 96,980/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 14 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 14

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 14

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 14

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 14

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 14

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 14

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

