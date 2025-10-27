Gold prices drop again! Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 27

Riya R Alex
Published27 Oct 2025, 10:18 AM IST
Gold prices drop again: The prices of the yellow metal dropped on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday, October 27, amid a strong dollar and expectations of easing trade tensions between the US and China.

On Monday, October 27, MCX Gold December futures dropped 0.78% to 1,22,490 per 10 grams at 9:32 am, while MCX Silver December contracts fell 1.07% to 1,45,898 per kg.

According to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), 24-carat gold was priced at 1,22,590/10 gm at 9:40 am on October 27, and 22-carat gold was priced at 1,12,374/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1.46,380/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How has gold performed over the years?

In the last 20 years, gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,200% from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,25,000 in 2025 (till September), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 56%, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Check out today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — October 27

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai1,21,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 1,21,868/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,45,540/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,45,438/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — October 27

• Gold bullion rates in Pune— 1,21,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Pune — 1,21,868/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Pune— 1,45,540/kg.

• MCX Silver rate in Pune — 1,45,438/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — October 27

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 1,21,790/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,21,868/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,45,330/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,45,438/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — October 27

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 1,21,840/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata 1,21,868/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,45,390/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,45,438/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — October 27

• Gold bullion rates in Ahmedabad— 1,22,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — 1,21,868/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— 1,45,770/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — 1,45,438/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 27

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 1,22,180/10 gm.

• MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — 1,21,868/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru1,45,930/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,45,438/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 27

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 1,22,280/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 1,21,868/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,46,050/kg

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,45,438/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 27

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 1,22,440/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 1,21,868/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,46,240/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,45,438/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

