Gold prices drop from all-time highs over strong US inflation figures
The U.S. dollar index surged by 0.5%, and U.S. Treasury yields experienced an uptick after the release of the data, diminishing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Gold prices retreated from their record highs on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and Treasury yields rose. This movement came in response to a robust inflation report, which tempered speculation about an imminent rate cut in the United States.
