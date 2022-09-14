Gold prices drop further today, near lowest in over a month2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:17 PM IST
- Gold rates continue to be under pressure today after stronger-than-anticipated US inflation numbers
Gold prices today slipped after a sharp selloff in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.1% to ₹50,087 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.2% to ₹56719 per kg. Gold and silver prices fell sharply on Tuesday on the back of a strong US inflation data that also sent the dollar index and bond yields higher. In global markets, gold was flat today and traded near $1,704.03 per ounce.