Gold prices drop further today, near lowest in over a month

“COMEX gold traded flat weighed down by recovery in the US dollar and higher bond yields in reaction to US inflation data. A slightly bigger than expected rise in consumer prices rekindled worries that the Fed may continue with aggressive rate hikes. The Fed is largely expected to raise interest rate by 0.75% in the coming week and market players now expect Fed to continue with aggressive hikes going ahead. Gold witnessed a sharp rebound which ran out of steam close to $1750/oz level and prices may remain under pressure as focus shifts to upcoming Fed meeting," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.