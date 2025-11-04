Gold prices drop today! Check 24 karat and 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 4

Gold prices drop today: The yellow metal rates dropped in India's Multi Commodity Exchange on Tuesday, November 4, amid a strong dollar.

MCX Gold December futures fell 0.43% to ₹1,20,886 per 10 grams at 9:38 am on Tuesday, November 4, while the MCX Silver December contracts dropped 0.41% to ₹1,47,154 per kg.

As per Indian Bullion Association (IBA) data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,21,120/10 gm at 9:56 am on November 4, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,027/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,47,430/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

Gold prices over the years Gold prices surged in the last 20 years, by 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, with consistent record highs solidifying their position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes.

Check out today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.

City 24 karat gold price (rupees) 22 karat gold price (rupees) Mumbai 1,20,940 1,10,862 Pune 1,21,010 1,10,926 Delhi 1,20,810 1,10,743 Kolkata 1,20,860 1,10,788 Ahmedabad 1,21,130 1,11,036 Bengaluru 1,21,070 1,10,981 Hyderabad 1,21,030 1,10,944 Chennai 1,21,190 1,11,091

