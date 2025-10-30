Gold prices drop today! Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 30

Gold prices today: The prices of the yellow metal fell on India's MCX on Wednesday, October 30, after the US Federal Reserve cut key interest rates.
On Wednesday, October 30, MCX Gold December futures rose 0.55% to ₹1,20,000 per 10 grams at 11:37 am, and the MCX Silver December contracts fell 0.48% to ₹1,45,375 per kg.
The rates of 24-carat gold were at ₹1,20,280/10 gm at 11:42 am on October 30, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,10,257/10 gms, according to Indian Bullion Association (IBA) data. Silver prices stood at ₹1,45,720/kg (Silver 999 Fine).
Gold has been on a losing streak over the last few days. The prices of the yellow metal surged significantly in the last 20 years by an impressive 1,200% from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (till September) and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.
Take a look at today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will most likely raise the final price for retail customers.
• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,19,990/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,19,878/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,45,490/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,45,345/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Pune— ₹1,19,990/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Pune — ₹1,19,878/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,45,490/kg.
• MCX Silver rate in Pune — ₹1,45,345/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,19,950/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,19,878/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,45,530/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,45,345/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,20,000/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,19,878/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,45,590/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,45,345/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Ahmedabad— ₹1,20,310/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,19,878/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,45,980/kg
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,45,345/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,20,250/10 gm.
• MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,19,878/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,45,900/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,45,345/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,20,260/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,19,878/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,45,850/kg
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,45,345/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,20,420/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,19,878/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,46,040/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,45,345/kg.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.