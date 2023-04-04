Gold prices edged lower today as traders assessed the likely path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy after data showed a slump in US manufacturing activity and as OPEC+'s production cut sparked inflationary risks.

Trading on MCX will remain unavailable in the morning session on Tuesday on account of the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. However, trading will resume in the evening session.

Brokerage ICICI Securities expects gold prices to find support near 58,600 and bounce back towards 61,000 amid weakness in the US dollar index. Further, prices may rally on expectations that US treasury yields across the curve will continue to remain under pressure as the Fed is expected to end its tightening due to easing inflationary pressures and effort to shun wider banking crisis.

On top of it, forecast for upcoming economic data from the US seems to signals that the economy is feeling the heat of a rate hike. Lagged effect of Fed’s aggressive rate hike are beginning to take their toll and tightening credit conditions are having a material impact on the US labour market.

MCX Silver prices have broken the key resistance level of 100 DMA at 66,800 to trade in an upward trend. It is likely to touch 75,000 level as long as they sustains above the level of 70,000.

International gold prices

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,980.39 per ounce on Tuesday, as of 0314 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,997.70.

The dollar index was slightly higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers.

Gold in the near term could see "consolidative price action in absence of a fresh catalyst and as markets monitor the extent of price gains in oil as that may throw a curve ball on inflation outlook and complicate monetary policy decision," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

Oil prices steadied with investors' attention shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.

Gold prices dropped on Monday after a surprise cut in OPEC+ crude production was announced over the weekend. But prices reversed course to rally by 1% as the dollar stumbled following the release of weak US economic data.

US manufacturing activity slumped in March to the lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged. Analysts said activity could decline further due to tighter credit conditions.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Markets see a 60.1% chance of the US Fed hiking rates by a quarter point in May. But the likelihood of a rate cut later this year also rose.

"Over the short-term (Q2), we expect gold to be further supported by a scenario where both inflation and interest rates could peak," Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, wrote in a note.

"If we are right, this should send the dollar lower and clear the 'runway' for an additional move higher."

Spot silver slipped 0.5% to $23.88 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $984.99 and palladium ticked 0.1% lower to $1,458.42.