Gold prices end five-week rally on ease in Iran-Israel conflict, dent in US Fed rate cut buzz
Gold rate today is nearly $100 per troy ounce lower from its lifetime high of $2,448.80 level
Gold rate today: On account of ease in the Iran-Israel war buzz and dent in the US Fed rate cut speculations in the upcoming US Fed meeting, gold prices witnessed strong profit-booking last week. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2024 expiry ended its five-week rally and finished at ₹71,486 per 10 gm level, ₹2,472 per 10 gm or around 3.35 percent lower from its record high of ₹73,958 per 10 gm mark that it touched on 12th April 2024. Spot gold price finished at $2,349.60 per troy ounce, nearly $100 per troy ounce or 4 percent lower than the lifetime high of $2,448.80 per troy ounce.
