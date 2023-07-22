Gold prices erase weekly gains as US dollar bounces back to one week high. Should you buy in this correction?3 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Gold prices erased most of its weekly gains as the US dollar strengthened
Gold rate today: After hitting $1,985 levels in international market and coming close to ₹60,000 per 10 gm levels in the domestic market, gold prices erased most of its weekly gains on Friday session in the week gone by. The demand for the precious yellow metal diminished as the US dollar bounced back from its 15-week low to one week higher levels. Gold future contract for August 2023 expiry ended ₹254 per 10 gm lower at ₹59,298 levels on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) while the yellow metal finished 0.43 per cent lower at $1,960.80 per ounce levels in international spot market.
