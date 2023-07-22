Why demand for gold diminished?

On why gold prices erased weekly gains and nosedived from nine-week highs, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, "Gold prices closed almost flat for the week as the metal erased all of the gains seen early this week. The metal approached levels close to Rs. 60,000 per 10 gm but reversed its course, ending with marginal losses. The weakening of the dollar index, which briefly dipped below the critical 100.50 mark, initially supported gold's rise. However, as the greenback recovered to a one-week high, the appeal of precious metals diminished. Additionally, with market sentiment favouring risk-on assets, interest in precious metals waned. In the international markets too, prices were rejected by the levels of around $1,985 per ounce, from where they reversed course on the downwards incline."