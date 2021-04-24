Gold prices fall about 1,000 in 2 days, after hitting 2-month high

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold futures in Indian markets ended 0.44% lower at ₹47560 per 10 gram on Friday but for the week posted marginal gains of about ₹200. It was a volatile week with gold hitting 2-month of ₹48,500 on Wednesday but later came under some selling pressure over the next two days. Still gold is up ₹3,500 so far this month, tracking a rebound in global rates.

Gold futures in Indian markets ended 0.44% lower at ₹47560 per 10 gram on Friday but for the week posted marginal gains of about ₹200. It was a volatile week with gold hitting 2-month of ₹48,500 on Wednesday but later came under some selling pressure over the next two days. Still gold is up ₹3,500 so far this month, tracking a rebound in global rates.

On Friday, gold rates fell in international markets amid rising bond yields after strong US economic data refueled optimism of a global recovery. Data released showed new-home sales in the US jumped sharply in March to the highest since 2006. Output at manufacturers and service providers also reached a record high in April. Spot gold fell as much as 0.8% to $1,770.04 an ounce.

After a record-breaking rally last year, gold has lost momentum this year amid optimism of economies reopening and vaccine rollouts. Dollar strength and rising bond yields have also denting demand for bullion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outflows from exchange-traded funds - which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August - have however slowed.

Global equity markets were volatile this week amid a surge in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. S&P 500 rebounded more than 1% on Friday, ending the volatile week flat.

Gold may see a mixed trade as prices have struggled to break past the $1800/ounce level amid choppiness in US dollar. Kotak Securities said, adding that on the downside the precious will be supported by increasing virus concerns and and dovish stance of major central banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}