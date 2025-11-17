Gold prices fall again! Check 24 karat and 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 17

Gold prices in your city today: The rates of the yellow metal fell in the domestic futures market on Monday, November 17, amid a rise in the dollar.

MCX Gold December futures dropped 0.88% ₹1,22,468 per 10 grams on November 17 at 11:29 am, while the MCX Silver December contracts dropped 0.74% to ₹1,54,866 per kg.

The prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,23,150/10 gm at 11:36 am on November 17, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,12,888/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,55,610/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to India Bullions data.

Notably, gold prices surged by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

City-wise gold prices on Monday Here are Monday's gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. For retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which will likely increase the final price.

City 24 karat gold price (rupees) 22 karat gold price (rupees) Mumbai 1,22,930 1,12,686 Delhi 1,22,720 1,12,493 Kolkata 1,22,780 1,12,548 Ahmedabad 1,23,110 1,12,851 Bengaluru 1,22,910 1,12,668 Hyderabad 1,23,010 1,12,759 Chennai 1,23,270 1,12,998

Source: India Bullions

