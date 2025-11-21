Gold prices fall again! Here are 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 21

Gold prices in your city today: Gold rates fell in the domestic futures market on Friday, November 21, after losses in the international bullion market, amid lower expectations of a Fed rate cut next month.
On Friday, October 21, MCX Gold December futures dropped 0.52% ₹1,22,085 per 10 grams at 2:08 pm, while the MCX Silver December contracts slipped 1.82% to ₹1,51,345 per kg.
The prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,22,710/10 gm at 2:08 pm on November 21, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,12,484/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,52,140/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per India Bullions data.
In the last twenty years, gold prices surged by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Check out Friday's gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that retail prices are likely to remain slightly higher as jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill.
|City
|24 karat gold prices (rupees)
|22 karat gold prices (rupees)
|Mumbai
|1,22,480
|1,12,273
|New Delhi
|1,22,200
|1,12,017
|Kolkata
|1,22,250
|1,12,063
|Ahmedabad
|1,22,580
|1,12,365
|Bengaluru
|1,22,580
|1,12,365
|Hyderabad
|1,22,680
|1,12,457
|Chennai
|1,22,670
|1,12,448
Source: India Bullions
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.
