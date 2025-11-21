Gold prices fall again! Here are 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 21

Gold prices in your city today: Gold rates fell in the domestic futures market on Friday, November 21, after losses in the international bullion market, amid lower expectations of a Fed rate cut next month.

On Friday, October 21, MCX Gold December futures dropped 0.52% ₹1,22,085 per 10 grams at 2:08 pm, while the MCX Silver December contracts slipped 1.82% to ₹1,51,345 per kg.

The prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,22,710/10 gm at 2:08 pm on November 21, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,12,484/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,52,140/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per India Bullions data.

In the last twenty years, gold prices surged by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

City-wise gold prices today Check out Friday's gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that retail prices are likely to remain slightly higher as jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill.

City 24 karat gold prices (rupees) 22 karat gold prices (rupees) Mumbai 1,22,480 1,12,273 New Delhi 1,22,200 1,12,017 Kolkata 1,22,250 1,12,063 Ahmedabad 1,22,580 1,12,365 Bengaluru 1,22,580 1,12,365 Hyderabad 1,22,680 1,12,457 Chennai 1,22,670 1,12,448

Source: India Bullions

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — November 21 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,22,480/10 gm.

1,22,480/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,12,273/10 gm.

1,12,273/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,22,141/10 gm.

1,22,141/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,51,950/kg.

1,51,950/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,51,540/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — November 21 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,22,200/10 gm.

1,22,200/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,12,017/10 gm.

1,12,017/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,22,141/10 gm.

1,22,141/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,51,510/kg.

1,51,510/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,51,540/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — November 21 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,22,250/10 gm.

1,22,250/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,12,063/10 gm.

1,12,063/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,22,141/10 gm.

1,22,141/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,51,570/kg.

1,51,570/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,51,540/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — November 21 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 1,22,580/10 gm.

1,22,580/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 1,12,365/10 gm.

1,12,365/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹ 1,22,141/10 gm.

1,22,141/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹ 1,51,970.00/kg

1,51,970.00/kg MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹ 1,51,540/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — November 21 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,22,580/10 gm.

1,22,580/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,12,365/10 gm.

1,12,365/10 gm. MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹ 1,22,141/10 gm.

1,22,141/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,51,870/kg.

1,51,870/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,51,540/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — November 21 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,22,680/10 gm.

1,22,680/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,12,457/10 gm.

1,12,457/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,22,141/10 gm.

1,22,141/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,51,990/kg

1,51,990/kg MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,51,540/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — November 21 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,22,670/10 gm.

1,22,670/10 gm. 22 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,12,448/10 gm.

1,12,448/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,22,141/10 gm.

1,22,141/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,51,970/kg.

1,51,970/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,51,540/kg. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.