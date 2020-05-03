Gold prices in India made a big upward move on Friday after falling for four days in a row but closed the week lower. On MCX, June gold futures jumped 1.5% or ₹650 to ₹45,556 per 10 gram on Friday but ended the week about ₹1,000 per 10 gram lower, tracking a similar trend in overseas markets. Silver futures on MCX also rose 0.77% higher to ₹41,709 per 10 gram higher. MCX had opened for trading for the evening session on Friday as the morning session was closed for a holiday.

In India, physical trading in gold remained suspended due to the nationwide lockdown. Akshaya Tritiya, which fell on April 26, failed to help revive appetite for the metal.

In global markets, gold prices jumped about 1% to $1,700 an ounce on Friday, shaking off initial losses, as risk sentiment soured on US President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on China.

Considered a safe store of value during economic or political turmoil gold however posted a more than 1% decline for the week as more economies eased restrictions and as investors covered losses in wider markets.

"Gold has been trading in a broad range above $1700/ounce amid lack of significant cues this trend may continue in the near term. Improved risk sentiment and lack of immediate fresh measures by central banks could result in some bouts of long liquidation hence one need to wait for lower levels to create fresh long positions," Kotak Securities said in a note on April 30.

Traders said that though the bleak outlook for global economy is supporting gold prices, coronavirus-related restrictions and higher prices are weighing on physical purchases.

The World Gold Council said on Thursday that China's jewellery consumption, which slumped 65% in the first quarter of this year, could find support in the second quarter and beyond from government policies and promotions by jewellers. (With Agency Inputs)

