Gold prices fall for second day in a row after hitting all-time highs2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- Gold prices in India are down about ₹400 from all-time highs
Gold prices in India fell for second day in a row after hitting record high earlier this week. On MCX, bullion futures fell 0.3% to ₹561,63 per 10 gram. On Monday, the precious metal had hit a high of ₹56,562 tracking firm global rates. Silver futures in Indian market was today flat at ₹69,221 per kg. In global markets, gold today dipped 0.3% to $1,902.79 per ounce, pressured by a stronger US dollar which tends to make gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
