Gold prices fall for second day in a row after hitting all-time highs

Investors will keep an eye out for the U.S. producer price index (PPI) and retail sales data due later in the day. The U.S. central bank raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) four times last year, before slowing to a 50-bp increase in December. Traders are mostly pricing in a 25 bps hike at the Fed's next policy meeting. Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for bullion, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.