Gold prices fall further today after a 1,000 dip but silver rates rise

Gold prices in India extended losses today after a sharp fall intra-day fall in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were down at ₹51,793 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.7% to ₹57,775 per kg. In the previous session, gold had slipped nearly ₹1,000 from intra-day highs, tracking weak global rates. In global markets, gold prices edged lower today amid firm US dollar and Treasury yields. The solid US jobs data, released on Friday, has increased the odds of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}