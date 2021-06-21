Gold prices fall 1,600 in 2 days and then rise today, silver rates drop

In global markets, gold rates were higher today after posting their biggest weekly loss in 15 months. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,772.34 per ounce after suffering a 6% drop last week. The US Federal Reserve surprised the markets last week by signalling it would raise interest rates sooner than expected. As a result, the US dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies, dimming the appeal of non-interest paying gold.

